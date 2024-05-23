Hezbollah Fires 30 Rockets After IDF Kills Wanted Terrorist, Minutes Later, IDF Destroys Launcher

Hezbollah fired a heavy rocket barrage at the Upper Galil about noon on Thursday in an apparent response to a targeted elimination of one of its senior terrorists in southern Lebanon earlier on Thursday morning.

Videos on social media showed multiple rockets being intercepted over Tzfas and other areas. The interceptor missiles and shrapnel kindled multiple fires.

Minutes later, the IDF attacked the launcher that fired the rockets.

The IDF spokesperson stated: “Following the red alert sirens a short time ago, about 30 launches were detected from Lebanon. Some were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas. There were no casualties. In a quick closing of a circle, an Air Force jet attacked the launcher that fired the barrage.”

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the strike, saying that they fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at an IDF base near Tzfas.

The video below shows the yishuv of Meron:

There were rocket hits on the Ayelet HaShachar kibbutz:

Earlier on Thursday, Lebanese reports said that an Israeli-attributed drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon killed at least one person.

He was later identified as a wanted terrorist, Muhammad Ali Nasser Pran, a senior terrorist responsible for the production and supply of weapons to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah issued an official statement that one of its members was “killed on the way to Jerusalem,” adding that he was the 312th casualty of the terror group since October 8th.

The IDF later confirmed the elimination, saying that he was “responsible for the manufacturing of “strategic and specialized weapons” for Hezbollah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)