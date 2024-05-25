NEW INFO: IDF Releases Footage and Details of Operation to Recover Hostages in Gaza [VIDEO]

The IDF has unveiled footage and provided additional details regarding the operation to retrieve the bodies of three hostages from the northern Gaza Strip late Thursday.

The victims, Orión Hernández Radoux, 30, Hanan Yablonka, 42, and Michel Nisenbaum, 59, were tragically killed on October 7. Their bodies were discovered in a tunnel in Jabaliya, the same area where four other hostages were found a week earlier.

According to the IDF, troops from the 75th Armored Battalion eliminated a terror operative who appeared to be monitoring the area where the bodies were held, before successfully raiding and securing the site.

Following this, elite units including the Yahalom combat engineering unit, Shin Bet agents, and special forces from the Military Intelligence Directorate, entered the tunnel and located the bodies. The extraction of the bodies from the tunnel was described as a “complex” overnight operation by the military.

Intelligence obtained in recent days by the military and Shin Bet played a crucial role in pinpointing the location of the bodies. Additionally, the intelligence revealed that the three hostages were abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Mefalsim area in southern Israel on October 7, and were subsequently killed either there or shortly after en route to Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)