WATCH: Children Flee Bus In Panic As Hezbollah Continues To Attack The North

The Hezbollah terror group continued to pound Israel with rockets and drones on Sunday, beginning early in the morning.

Sirens blared in the Galil as children were on the way to school, forcing them to run off the bus and seek shelter.

In the video below, school children run off their bus in a panic as the sirens soar. At the end of the video, the bus driver could be heard saying: “It’s become routine.”

Army Radio military correspondent Doron Kadosh posted the video, commenting: “There are tens of thousands of residents of the north who were evacuated but we must not forget the tens of thousands of residents of yishuvim who were not evacuated [as they are a bit further from the Lebanese border] who are under constant fire. Sirens are the norm for them. And for some reason, there is still no strong response from the IDF to the incessant fire at non-evacuated areas. You can continue to say that Hezbollah attacks ‘military targets’ but when these attacks set off sirens in populated areas and send hundreds of Israeli children running to protected areas – it cannot be ignored.”

After multiple drone infiltration sirens sounded in the Galil on Sunday morning, the Upper Galil Regional Council announced that two drones exploded in open areas near Katzrin, causing a fire to break out. Baruch Hashem, the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured.

Late Sunday morning, Hezbollah launched more than ten rockets at Margaliot and Kiryat Shmona. Five were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas.

Hezbollah caused extensive damage to an IDF base in Kiryat Shmona on Shabbos after targeting the city with two Burkan missiles, which carry hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

According to a Walla report, the missile caused enormous damage to valuable infrastructure, destroying buildings on the base and even damaging a nearby shopping mall.

Hezbollah claimed that it fired around 100 rockets at Israel’s north over the weekend and shot down a Hermes 900 drone operating in Lebanon. The IDF confirmed the downing of the drone and said that the incident is being investigated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)