Terrorist Who Sought To Murder Chareidim Turned Himself In

Israel Police on Sunday lifted a gag order on the arrest of a terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old Palestinian traveled to the Old City of Jerusalem with the intent to murder Chareidim or Israeli police officers. At the last minute, the terrorist, who entered Israel illegally, got cold feet and turned himself into the police.

He admitted in his investigation that that evening he stole a knife from a fruit stand in the Old City to carry out a stabbing, hiding it in his pants. He began searching for a Chareidi or police officer to attack but got scared off due to the police activity in the area.

It was also discovered that the terrorist received instructions from an accomplice. The terrorist and his partner also planned on purchasing an improvised submachine gun and carrying out a shooting attack in the Beit El area in the Shomron.

Three days after the terrorist turned himself in, his accomplice, a 32-year-old Palestinian, was arrested with the help of the Shin Bet and the IDF.

On Sunday, the Military Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against the two terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)