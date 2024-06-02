WATCH ALARMING VIDEO: Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Pack Of Dogs In Beitar

A Chassidish visitor to Beitar Illit was chased by a pack of dogs in the early hours of Shabbos morning as he was walking from the mikvah to shul.

A resident of the city told B’Chadrei Chareidim that the teen had to be hospitalized after the ordeal as the dogs had bitten him. The incident occurred on Rechov Rabbi Akiva at about 6:40 a.m.

Another resident said that the frightening phenomenon is nothing new. “I work at night and it’s just scary. Packs of dogs roam the city unhindered.”

The Beitar Illit municipality responded: “These are wild dogs that roam around the city. The municipal veterinarian is working to prevent them from entering the city but unfortunately, there are cases where they manage to enter.

“Unfortunately, the Ministry of Agriculture creates many difficulties in poisoning wild dogs that pose a threat to residents. These shocking images that we see now are chilling. We will continue to act to put an end to this dangerous phenomenon.”

