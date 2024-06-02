Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Charedim Hold Protests Ahead Of Israeli High Court Decision On Draft Exemptions


Dozens of Charedi protesters blocked roads in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak on Sunday as Israel’s Supreme Court heard arguments in a landmark case challenging a controversial system of exemptions from military service granted to lomdei torah.

The court is looking at the legality of the exemptions, which have divided the country and threatened to collapse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Most Jewish men and women in Israel are required to serve mandatory military service at the age of 18. But Charedim have traditionally received exemptions if they are studying full-time in Yeshivos. These exemptions have infuriated the wider general public, especially as hundreds of soldiers have been killed in the war with Hamas.

During Sunday’s arguments, government lawyers told the judges that forcing Charedi men to enlist would “tear Israeli society apart.” The court suggested a target of enlisting 3,000 Charedi men a year – more than double the current levels but still less than 25% of their overall numbers.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police cleared protesters from roads, and forcefully removed those who briefly blocked the city’s light rail. Demonstrators chanted “to prison and not to the army.”

In March, the court ordered an end to government subsidies for many Charedi men who do not serve in the army.

Netanyahu faces a court-ordered deadline of June 30 to pass a new law that would end the broad exemptions. But he depends on Charedi parties to prop up his government, and ending the exemptions could cause them to leave and trigger new elections.

Israeli police officers disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military’s manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli police officers remove an ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth from the street during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military’s manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wears handcuffs as he sits on a street during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military’s manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
An Israeli police officer on a horse disperses ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military’s manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli police officers remove an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man from the street during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military’s manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli police officers disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 2, 2024. Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing the cases against the military enlistment exemptions of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as the Israeli military’s manpower has been strained by the nearly eight-month-long war against Hamas in Gaza. Its decision is expected in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(AP/YWN)



