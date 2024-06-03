IDF Identifies Remains Of Dolev Yehud, H’yd, Murdered By Hamas On Oct. 7

The IDF spokesperson announced on Monday morning that the remains of Dolev Yehud, H”yd, 35, were located on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Yehud, H’yd, a resident of the kibbutz, served as a volunteer paramedic for Hatzalah and MDA. After the Hamas assault began on October 7th, he left his house to help save lives but was murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Yehud was initially thought to have been abducted to Gaza but when no indications were discovered of his abduction, authorities reevaluated and began to attempt to identify his remains.

Following an identification procedure carried out by medical officials at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the HaTzvi Institute in Shura, IDF representatives informed the family.

Yehud was married with three children. Only nine days after October 7th, his wife, Sigal, gave birth to their fourth child while he was thought to be in captivity.

His sister, Arbel Yehud, 28, was abducted to Gaza and is still in captivity.

