Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Identifies Remains Of Dolev Yehud, H’yd, Murdered By Hamas On Oct. 7


The IDF spokesperson announced on Monday morning that the remains of Dolev Yehud, H”yd, 35, were located on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Yehud, H’yd, a resident of the kibbutz, served as a volunteer paramedic for Hatzalah and MDA. After the Hamas assault began on October 7th, he left his house to help save lives but was murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Yehud was initially thought to have been abducted to Gaza but when no indications were discovered of his abduction, authorities reevaluated and began to attempt to identify his remains.

Following an identification procedure carried out by medical officials at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the HaTzvi Institute in Shura, IDF representatives informed the family.

Yehud was married with three children. Only nine days after October 7th, his wife, Sigal, gave birth to their fourth child while he was thought to be in captivity.

His sister, Arbel Yehud, 28, was abducted to Gaza and is still in captivity.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Charedim Hold Protests Ahead Of Israeli High Court Decision On Draft Exemptions

BAD NEWS FOR TRUMP: Half Of Independent Voters Think He Should Drop Out After Guilty Verdict

CURSED ISRAEL & WERE CURSED: South Africa’s Ruling Party Loses Majority In 1st Since Apartheid

Chareidi Boy Hit By Police Officer Is Suffering From Head Injury [VIDEO]

WATCH ALARMING VIDEO: Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Pack Of Dogs In Beitar

SECURITY TIGHT: Israel Day Parade Kicks Off In Manhattan Amid Terror Fears

DRAMA AT HIGH COURT: Judges Demand To Know Why 3,000 Chareidim Aren’t Drafted Immediately

Terrorist Who Sought To Murder Chareidim Turned Himself In

Donald Trump’s Attorney Was ‘Shocked’ the Former President Took the Verdict With ‘Solemnness’

WATCH: Children Flee Bus In Panic As Hezbollah Continues To Attack The North

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network