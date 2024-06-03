Delta To Resume Daily Nonstop Service To Tel Aviv From New York On June 7

Delta will resume daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv from New York on June 7, operating the route on an Airbus A330-900neo that will provide customers with nearly 2,000 weekly seats from New York to Israel.

The decision to resume the route, which was temporarily suspended in October 2023, follows an extensive security risk assessment by the airline.

Delta says it is continuing to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners.

In recent months, Delta has strengthened its presence in Israel through a codeshare arrangement with EL AL Israel Airlines. Delta customers have access to EL AL’s direct services to Tel Aviv from major U.S. cities like New York-JFK, New York-Newark, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

