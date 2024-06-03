Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Delta To Resume Daily Nonstop Service To Tel Aviv From New York On June 7


Delta will resume daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv from New York on June 7, operating the route on an Airbus A330-900neo that will provide customers with nearly 2,000 weekly seats from New York to Israel.

The decision to resume the route, which was temporarily suspended in October 2023, follows an extensive security risk assessment by the airline.

Delta says it is continuing to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners.

In recent months, Delta has strengthened its presence in Israel through a codeshare arrangement with EL AL Israel Airlines. Delta customers have access to EL AL’s direct services to Tel Aviv from major U.S. cities like New York-JFK, New York-Newark, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NORTH ON FIRE: 120K More Israelis Targeted by Hezbollah, 2,500 Acres Of Land Burned

The Forgotten Hostage: Journalist Jake Turx Hunts For Jewish Man Missing For 31 Years [VIDEO]

Israeli Native Yeshayahu Dayan Shot And Killed By Homeless Man He Invited Into His Reno, Nevada Home

HY”D: IDF Announces Four Hostages Were Murdered By Hamas In Gaza

Jewish Mispallelim Enter Shechem, 1 Almost Lynched By Arabs

Suspicion Grows That Major Jerusalem Fire Was Arson

THANKS BIDEN: Two NYPD Officers Shot By 19-Year-Old ILLEGAL MIGRANT In Queens

Mexico Elects Claudia Sheinbaum As Its 1st Jewish & 1st Female President

IDF Identifies Remains Of Dolev Yehud, H’yd, Murdered By Hamas On Oct. 7

Charedim Hold Protests Ahead Of Israeli High Court Decision On Draft Exemptions

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network