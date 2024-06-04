Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Edelstein: “The Writing Is On The Wall & On The Fence”


Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday morning surveyed the seam line area where a series of shooting attacks by terrorists from Tulkarm have recently taken place. The latest shooting attack was thwarted overnight Monday when IDF commandos killed two terrorists at the seam line.

Senior IDF officials, the head of the Emek Hefer Regional Council, and other council heads of nearby yishuvim also participated in the tour.

During the tour, Edelstein that “reducing the defense plan for the yishuvim along the seam line is a return to the days before October 7th. The writing is on the wall and the fence – a delay in response could cost lives.”

“The importance of protecting the country’s borders should not be overstated, and especially the stretch of the seam line, which is only a few kilometers away from the yishuvim in the center of the country.”

“I call on the Minister of Defense and the Minister of National Security to immediately provide appropriate and immediate solutions. This is no longer a theoretical discussion of ‘what if’ and ‘maybe,’ as we have already learned from bitter experience. It is time for all of us to take responsibility.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Shas Party, Goldknopf Announce: “We Will Support Hostage Release Deal”

ATTORNEY-GENERAL FIGHTS OLAM HATORAH: Talks Being Held On Cutting All Subsidies For Lomdei Torah

GREAT JOB, DEMS: Trump’s Conviction Has Eroded Faith In American Justice System, Poll Finds

NEW FIRE IN TZFAS: IDF Forces Aid 30 Fire Crews, 16 Injured, Thousands Of Acres Go Up In Flames

45% TO GO: UN Says 55% Of Structures In Gaza Strip Have Been Damaged Or Destroyed

CHANGE OF TONE: Palestinian Authority Slams Iran’s Supreme Leader For Praising Oct. 7 Massacre

DAY AFTER? After Israel Asked Clan To Rule Gaza, Hamas Beheaded Its Leader

Delta And United Resuming Flights To Israel This Week

NORTH ON FIRE: 120K More Israelis Targeted by Hezbollah, 2,500 Acres Of Land Burned

The Forgotten Hostage: Journalist Jake Turx Hunts For Jewish Man Missing For 31 Years [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network