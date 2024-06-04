Edelstein: “The Writing Is On The Wall & On The Fence”

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday morning surveyed the seam line area where a series of shooting attacks by terrorists from Tulkarm have recently taken place. The latest shooting attack was thwarted overnight Monday when IDF commandos killed two terrorists at the seam line.

Senior IDF officials, the head of the Emek Hefer Regional Council, and other council heads of nearby yishuvim also participated in the tour.

During the tour, Edelstein that “reducing the defense plan for the yishuvim along the seam line is a return to the days before October 7th. The writing is on the wall and the fence – a delay in response could cost lives.”

“The importance of protecting the country’s borders should not be overstated, and especially the stretch of the seam line, which is only a few kilometers away from the yishuvim in the center of the country.”

“I call on the Minister of Defense and the Minister of National Security to immediately provide appropriate and immediate solutions. This is no longer a theoretical discussion of ‘what if’ and ‘maybe,’ as we have already learned from bitter experience. It is time for all of us to take responsibility.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)