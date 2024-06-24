Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
KAVOD HATORAH: 15,000+ Welcome 6 Senior Eretz Yisroel Gedolim To Lakewood [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]


An estimated 15,000-20,000 men, women and children turned out in Lakewood on Sunday evening to welcome six of the leading Eretz Yisroel Gedolim to Lakewood, as they continue their unprecedented visit to the US to raise $107 million for yeshivos and kollelim in Eretz Hakodesh.

The gathering – which took place at 10th and Clifton, in the parking lots adjacent to BMG’s Bais Aharon and Bais Shalom batei medrashim – was briefly delayed as a powerful thunderstorm rolled through Lakewood, but its ferocity met its match in the enthusiasm and vigor of the massive assembly, who turned out in droves to be give the world’s Torah luminaries a proper greeting.

The Roshei Yeshiva – Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Yaakov Hillel, Rav Don Segal, Rav Dov Landau, the Rachmastrivker Rebbe and Rav Avraham Salim – are seeking to raise the amount that the government has cut in stipend funding to Yeshivos and Kollelim across Eretz Yisroel.

The Gedolim have private events scheduled every day this week, where they are planning to meet with philanthropists and Baalei Tzedakah in hopes of raising this colossal amount of money.

