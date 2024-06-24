Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Airstrike Eliminates Senior Hamas Terrorist Muhammad Salah In Rafah [VIDEOS]


In a precision airstrike last night, Israeli Air Force  aircraft eliminated Muhammad Salah, a senior Hamas terrorist responsible for weapons development and manufacturing. Salah played a key role in developing strategic weaponry for the Hamas terrorist organization and commanded several squads involved in weapons development.

The strike was the result of IDF intelligence and is part of ongoing targeted operations in the Rafah area. IDF troops have continued to conduct intelligence-based raids, uncovering large quantities of weapons and dismantling launchers used to fire at IDF troops during the war.

Over the past day, IDF troops have eliminated several armed terrorists who posed a threat to them and dismantled multiple tunnel shafts in the Rafah area. Additionally, IDF troops identified and eliminated terrorists operating in central Gaza using a drone strike.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BROOKLYN: Jewish Family Assaulted By Arabic-Speaking Family At Elementary School Graduation

WATCH: IDF Raids And Demolishes Hamas Training Complex In Rafah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

HEARTBREAKING: Hesder Yeshivos Lose 8 Talmidim HY’D In One Week – All Killed In Gaza

Speaker Mike Johnson Visits New Square in Support of Rep. Lawler, Meets With Skverer Rebbe [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

HISTORIC MISSION UNDERWAY: Gedolim Attend Fundraiser At Home Of Philanthropist Shimmy Glick

DAMNING REPORT: Hezbollah Is Using Beirut Airport To Store Huge Arms Cache, Including Biohazardous Material

IDF Soldier Severely Injured From Hezbollah Suicide Drone

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “There’s Been A Dramatic Drop In US Arms Shipments”

ESCALATION: IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone Near Rafael Defense Factory

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Torah Vodaas Mashgiach Harav Moshe Wolfson ZT”L

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network