IDF Airstrike Eliminates Senior Hamas Terrorist Muhammad Salah In Rafah [VIDEOS]

In a precision airstrike last night, Israeli Air Force aircraft eliminated Muhammad Salah, a senior Hamas terrorist responsible for weapons development and manufacturing. Salah played a key role in developing strategic weaponry for the Hamas terrorist organization and commanded several squads involved in weapons development.

The strike was the result of IDF intelligence and is part of ongoing targeted operations in the Rafah area. IDF troops have continued to conduct intelligence-based raids, uncovering large quantities of weapons and dismantling launchers used to fire at IDF troops during the war.

Over the past day, IDF troops have eliminated several armed terrorists who posed a threat to them and dismantled multiple tunnel shafts in the Rafah area. Additionally, IDF troops identified and eliminated terrorists operating in central Gaza using a drone strike.

