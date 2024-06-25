Israeli Forces Arrest 24 Terror Suspects, Uncover Arms Stashes In West Bank Raids

In a series of overnight counter-terror raids, Israeli security forces arrested 24 suspects and uncovered arms stashes in the West Bank, the military announced. The raids, which took place in several locations, resulted in the confiscation of weapons and the destruction of explosives.

According to the IDF, 14 of the suspects were arrested in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus, where troops uncovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives. The IDF statement noted that the troops destroyed the explosives on site.

In other incidents overnight, gunmen opened fire on a military vehicle in the northern West Bank, but no injuries were reported. The IDF is currently searching for the attackers.

Additionally, rioting erupted in Ramallah following the arrest of a suspect, with soldiers using riot dispersal means to respond to rock-throwing by protesters.

Since October 7, the IDF has arrested approximately 4,150 suspects in the West Bank, with around 1,750 of them belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)