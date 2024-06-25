Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israeli Couple Go Missing In The Philippines, Car Found Torched


An Israeli couple, Yitzhak Cohen, 37, and his friend Geneva Lopez, have been reported missing in the Philippines since Friday, according to local media. The couple was last seen leaving to look at a property for sale in the city of Capas, but have not been heard from since.

On Saturday, their vehicle was discovered burned, with Lopez’s identity card found inside. The family has been frantically searching for the couple and has reached out to authorities for assistance.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has confirmed that it is aware of the situation and is working closely with the Israeli Embassy in Manila and the Department for Israelis Abroad to locate the missing couple.

“The Israeli Consul in the Philippines is handling the matter in coordination with local authorities, and the Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with the family,” the Ministry said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

OUTRAGEOUS: Defense Ministry Won’t Allow ‘HY’D’ On Fallen Lubavitcher IDF Soldier’s Matzeiva

Report: Haniyeh’s Sister Killed In IDF Strikes Targeting Oct. 7 Terrorists

The Foresight Of HaGaon HaRav Shach, Z’tl Who Refused 100% State Funding For Yeshivos

DRAMATIC RULING: Supreme Court: Gov’t Must Draft Bnei Torah, Withhold Funds From Yeshivos

October 7 Victims File $1 Billion Lawsuit Against UNWRA

“LIKE A CORNERED RAT:” How Hamas Leader Sinwar Has Survived Since Oct. 7

Thousands Attend Levaya In Yerushalayim of Hagaon HaRav Moshe Wolfson Zt”l [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Top Elected Officials Condemn Violent Antisemitic Assault In Los Angeles After Public Outcry

“It Will Be Difficult To Defend Israel In Case Of Massive Hezbollah Attack,” Top US Army Leader Says

ADDING FUEL TO FIRE: Hezbollah Blocks Access To Airport Cargo Area During Tour To “Debunk” Shocking Report

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network