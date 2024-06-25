Israeli Couple Go Missing In The Philippines, Car Found Torched

An Israeli couple, Yitzhak Cohen, 37, and his friend Geneva Lopez, have been reported missing in the Philippines since Friday, according to local media. The couple was last seen leaving to look at a property for sale in the city of Capas, but have not been heard from since.

On Saturday, their vehicle was discovered burned, with Lopez’s identity card found inside. The family has been frantically searching for the couple and has reached out to authorities for assistance.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has confirmed that it is aware of the situation and is working closely with the Israeli Embassy in Manila and the Department for Israelis Abroad to locate the missing couple.

“The Israeli Consul in the Philippines is handling the matter in coordination with local authorities, and the Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with the family,” the Ministry said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)