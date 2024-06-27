WATCH: HaRav Shlomo Machpud: “Chareidi Draft Will Cause A Spiritual Holocaust, Must Fight It”

Sephardi Rabbanim are particularly worried about the Supreme Court’s ruling mandating the recruitment of bnei yeshivos as they are concerned the draft law will disproportionately affect Sephardi youth.

HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Machpud, the Gaavad of Badatz Yoreh Deah and a member of the Moetzet Chachmai HaTorah of Shas is the Rav of the Teimani [Yeminite] kehilla in Israel. As is well-known, many Teimanim, along with olim from other Sephardi countries in the early days of the State, were heavily pressured by secular authorities to throw off the ol of Torah and mitzvos.

Following the statements of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Maya, who said that serving in the IDF is assur even for bochurim who aren’t learning, HaRav Machpud also delivered a message to Sephardi bochurim: “To all yeshivah bochurim – on the gezeirah of the recruitment of talmidei yeshivos, it says ‘בני אל תלך בדרך איתם מנע רגליך מנתיבתם’. It’s forbidden to agree to this under any circumstances.”

“We need to oppose this with all our koach because it will bring a spiritual holocaust like they did to us when we first came to Israel when they tempted us [to shirk the ol of Torah and mitzvos] in various ways.”

“And now they’re coming in this way to remove bochurim from the Torah – therefore beware and guard yourself from all the temptations they’ll offer you.”

“Fulfill the passuk: ‘בני אל תלך בדרך איתם מנע רגליך מנתיבתם’ – every yeshivah bochur, whether he’s learning or not.”

