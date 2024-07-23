Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Two Injured In Bomb Explosion Near Kibbutz


Two Israelis were lightly injured after an explosive device detonated near Kibbutz Meirav in the Gilboa.

The victims were Defense Ministry employees who were patrolling the security fence in the area. They noticed something suspicious and as they approached the spot, the terrorists detonated the device from afar.

In a neis, the employees were only lightly injured. They were treated by paramedics and evacuated to HaEmek Hospital in Afula for further treatment.

IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists, including setting up roadblocks on all roads leading to Jenin and nearby villages.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



