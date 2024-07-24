YWN Will Be Streaming Netanyahu Speech To Congress At 2:00PM ET

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, marking his first international trip since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7.

Netanyahu’s primary agenda is to address a joint session of Congress, with hopes that his visit could also facilitate progress in ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, alongside President Joe Biden.

Security measures around Capitol Hill have been intensified in anticipation of planned protests during Netanyahu’s speech.

When is Netanyahu’s speech?

Netanyahu’s speech to Congress is scheduled to commence at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a meeting with President Biden on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Where will he be speaking?

Netanyahu will address the joint session from the House floor, although some Democratic lawmakers have announced they will boycott the event in protest.

