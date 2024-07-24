Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

YWN Will Be Streaming Netanyahu Speech To Congress At 2:00PM ET


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, marking his first international trip since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7.

Netanyahu’s primary agenda is to address a joint session of Congress, with hopes that his visit could also facilitate progress in ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, alongside President Joe Biden.

Security measures around Capitol Hill have been intensified in anticipation of planned protests during Netanyahu’s speech.

When is Netanyahu’s speech?
Netanyahu’s speech to Congress is scheduled to commence at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a meeting with President Biden on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Where will he be speaking?
Netanyahu will address the joint session from the House floor, although some Democratic lawmakers have announced they will boycott the event in protest.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NYPD Deploys Over 200 Officers to D.C. Ahead of Netanyahu’s Visit Amid Planned Protests [VIDEO]

“OUTRAGEOUS & INEXCUSABLE:” Johnson Slams VP Harris For Boycotting Netanyahu’s Speech

IDF Soldier Seriously Injured From Hezbollah Rocket Fire

“Everything Will Be Good” Trump Assures Palestinian President Ahead of Meeting with Netanyahu

DESPICABLE: Self-Hating Jewish Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Netanyahu “Worst Leader In Jewish History”

GERALD FORD: NAVI? Watch The Former President Predict How The U.S. Will Get Its First Female President

WATCH: Clip Resurfaces Of JD Vance Calling Kamala Harris A Miserable “Childless Cat Lady”

BROKERED BY CHINA: PA’s Abbas Signs Unity Deal With Hamas Barbarians

LAKEWOOD: Dion Marsh Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Violent Terror Attacks On Orthodox Jews

Quinnipiac University Poll Finds VP Harris, Donald Trump Neck And Neck To Voters

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network