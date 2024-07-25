ALL TO WASTE? IDF Begins Cracking Down On Soldiers Using Donated Gear Despite Reported Shortages

The IDF has announced plans to implement stricter measures to prevent unapproved donations from reaching soldiers, citing concerns over transparency, control, and safety. According to Major Tamir Yadai, commander of the Ground Forces, “The findings are very alarming and disturbing. There is no transparency, there is no control, no record of what exists and what does not. Some things are being done that border on criminal or endanger the forces.”

Despite repeated assurances from the IDF that there is sufficient equipment for all soldiers, frontline troops continue to report shortages and dangers posed by outdated and damaged gear. Israeli journalist Yinon Magal shared a photo of a soldier saying, “Everything I am wearing, head to toe, was donated, with the exception of my rifle.”

Still, the IDF has begun issuing warnings to soldiers and units, threatening disciplinary measures, including court-martial, for accepting donated equipment.

“The use of non-standard equipment, which has been assimilated into units outside the standard channels for assimilating equipment – may create a significant risk of ineffectiveness and/or safety hazard… Donated equipment that does not meet the IDF standard will be prohibited from use,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Office said.

