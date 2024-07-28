Plan to Send Sick Gazan Children Abroad for Medical Treatment Put on Hold Following Deadly Hezbollah Strike

A plan to send 150 sick Gazan children to receive medical treatment abroad has been postponed in the wake of the deadly Hezbollah strike on the Golan Heights, which killed 12 children and teens. According to Kan public broadcaster, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the move frozen for the time being.

The children were set to be flown from the Ramon airbase to the United Arab Emirates on Monday afternoon, but the plan has been put on hold following the recent escalation of violence.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu had vetoed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s decision to treat the children at a field hospital near the Israel-Gaza border.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)