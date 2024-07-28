Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Schumer Dodges Questions On Meeting With Biden, Refuses To Confirm Whether He Urged Him To Exit Race


In an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ducked direct questions about his meeting with President Joe Biden on July 13, where he allegedly urged Biden to drop his bid for a second term.

When asked if he suggested to Biden that he should leave the presidential race, Schumer responded by highlighting Biden’s accomplishments, saying, “He’s had one of the most amazing presidencies we’ve had in decades… He’s always done what’s right for America, and I respect him.”

Costa pressed Schumer again, asking about his role and intention in the meeting. Schumer replied, “I’m not going to get into the specifics, but [Biden] will walk away from the presidency with his head held high because of all the great things he’s done, and because he put America first.”

According to Politico, Schumer traveled to Delaware to tell Biden that his chances of winning in November were bleak, echoing concerns raised by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a separate meeting with Biden. Eight days after meeting with Schumer, Biden announced he would not seek a second term and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

