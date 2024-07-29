Netanyahu Visits Site of Majdal Shams Massacre, Vows “Severe” Response

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site of the devastating Majdal Shams massacre, where 12 children were killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack while playing soccer.

Accompanied by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Netanyahu met with local mayors Dolan Abu Saleh and Wael Mugrabi to receive an overview of the incident.

Netanyahu laid a wreath on behalf of the Israeli government, expressing deep sympathy and shock at the atrocity. He condemned Hezbollah and Iranian backing for the attack, describing the loss of 12 young lives as “a terrible disaster” and “severe tragedy.” Netanyahu embraced the families of the victims, acknowledging their “indescribable suffering.”

