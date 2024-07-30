Knesset Expands Tax Benefits For New Olim Buying Their First Home In Israel

The Knesset has voted to increase tax benefits for new citizens purchasing their first homes in Israel, amid a surge in immigration due to rising global antisemitism. The new regulations, effective immediately, grant full exemption from purchase tax on first homes up to 1.98 million shekels ($530,000) for those moving to Israel under the Law of Return.

The expanded benefits aim to encourage immigration and support new citizens in settling down in Israel.

Since the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, over 22,000 people have immigrated to Israel, with a particularly significant increase in interest from France.

