Federal Judge Orders UCLA to Develop Plan to Protect Jewish Students

A federal judge has ordered the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to create a plan to safeguard Jewish students on campus, following pro-Palestinian protests in which Jews were attacked, threatened, and blatantly discriminated against.

Three Jewish students filed a lawsuit in June, claiming they faced a hostile environment amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war. One plaintiff, Yitzchok Frankel, a UCLA law student, stated that he declined an invitation to host a student event due to safety concerns.

“Under ordinary circumstances, I would have leapt at the chance to participate in this event,” Frankel said. “My Jewish identity and religion are integral to who I am, and I believe it is important to mentor incoming students and encourage them to be proud of their Judaism, too.”

UCLA spokesperson Mary Osako said the university is “committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive campus, holding accountable those who engaged in violence, and combating antisemitism in all forms.”

The judge has ordered UCLA to submit a proposed plan by next month to address the concerns and ensure a welcoming environment for all students, including Jews.

