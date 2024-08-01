ISRAEL ON EDGE: Air Defenses On High Alert, Fighter Jets Patrolling Skies

Israel is on high alert as it awaits retaliatory responses to its high-profile targeted eliminations of terror leaders in the capital cities of its two most powerful enemies, Iran and its proxy Hezbollah.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an order on Wednesday to carry out a direct strike on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the New York Times reported.

The IDF has bolstered Israel’s missile defense systems, Air Force fighter jets are patrolling the skies, and ground forces along the northern border are at increased alertness.

The assessment in Israel is that Iran and Hezbollah may carry out a coordinated and combined attack on its common enemy Israel. The IDF is also preparing for the possibility that Iran and Hezbollah may considerably delay a retaliatory attack to increase their readiness and cause prolonged tension in Israel. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have vowed to carry out a “special action” against Israel that could take weeks to plan.

As of yet, the IDF has not issued any changes to the Home Front Command’s guidelines, and all regular civilian activities are allowed to continue as usual, including at Israel’s borders and Ben-Gurion Airport. However, countries abroad are also on heightened alert and several airlines have canceled their flights to Israel.

The lack of public restrictions indicates the IDF is preparing for Israel’s military infrastructure to be targeted rather than civilian areas. According to NYT, Iran intends to target military sites near Tel Aviv or Haifa.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)