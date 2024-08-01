Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Top Pentagon Officials Were Stunned By Haniyeh’s Elimination


The New York Times reported on Wednesday that top Pentagon and military officials were stunned by Israel’s elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the heart of Tehran.

According to the report, the Biden administration was not informed in advance of Israel’s plans to eliminate Haniyeh. US military officials were particularly stunned by its execution in the Iranian capital, humiliating the regime and making it difficult for it not to respond.

However, a senior US military official told The Times that despite Iran’s embarrassment, it is still hesitant to launch an all-out war with Israel.

Meanwhile, US and EU diplomatic officials are urgently holding discussions with their Iranian counterparts in attempts to deter a major war in the Middle East, UK’s Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The report said that senior EU diplomat Enrique Moran flew to Tehran and held talks there on Wednesday.

“Everyone since last night is putting pressure on Tehran to not respond and to contain this,” a Western diplomat said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



