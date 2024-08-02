Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
US Has Seen No Indication Of Imminent Iranian Strike On Israel


According to a report by Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet, citing unnamed sources within the Biden administration, the US has not received any indication that Iran is preparing for an imminent military strike on Israel.

US intelligence has not detected any significant movement of Iranian forces or equipment in recent days, and there are no signs that Iran is gearing up for an imminent strike on Israel. Additionally, Iran’s proxies in the region have not taken any steps that would signal they were preparing to launch a major attack on behalf of Iran.

One official said, “Tehran will take time to decide on the type of response it launches, and it will take time to prepare the response.” The official also noted that even if an attack were to occur, it would not likely be a large-scale assault, as “Iran does not want war with Israel any more than Israel wants war with it.”

However, the official cautioned, “But you are dealing with the Middle East, and anything can happen.”

