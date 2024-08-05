TENSION GROWS: Iran Orders Pilots To Change Their Routes Ahead Of Expected Attack

Iran on Monday issued a NOTAM notice (Notice to Air Missions), alerting aircraft pilots in the center, west, and northwest of the country to change their routes.

According to Malcolm Nance, a former US Navy officer and expert in terrorism intelligence, there are several indicators of an imminent Iranian attack on Israel, including visual reports of Iranian ballistic missile carriers moving into position.

Nance also claimed that the European Union has been informed that a war will start within 24 hours.

A new sign was hung in “Palestine Square” in Tehran with an Al-produced image of fleeing IDF soldiers with a message written in broken Hebrew: “You have no security even in the shelter.” The sign also bears a message in Farsi, stating: “Smile for a while because very soon you will cry.”

Meanwhile, within Iran, fuel tanks caught on fire, sparking a massive fire on the Iranian side of the border with Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken told his G7 counterparts on Sunday that Iran and Hezbollah could attack Israel as early as Monday.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a meeting with his national security team to discuss the tension in the Middle East in the situation room on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)