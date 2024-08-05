Iranian MP: “We Won’t Settle For Anything Less Than Netanyahu’s Elimination”

Iranian Parliament member Mohammad Qasim Osmani on Monday threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
In his speech, Osmani said: “Israel has crossed every possible limit of insolence by spilling the blood of an honored guest in Tehran.”
“Iran will choose the right moment to avenge the death of Haniyeh. We won’t settle for anything less than the elimination of Netanyahu.”
Secretary of State Tony Blinken told his G7 counterparts on Sunday that Iran and Hezbollah could attack Israel as early as Monday.
Iran on Monday issued a NOTAM notice (Notice to Air Missions), alerting aircraft pilots in the center, west, and northwest of the country to change their routes.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
That is SO stupid. All that will do is unify Israel to retaliate hard. Unlike Hamas, it will not weaken Israel at all.
If that happens, that will make the Ayatollah fair game.
I pray for his safety, but it could be the only way he leaves office. He should have allowed others to lead the likud years ago. Instead he turned every up and coming likudnik into the leader of an opposition party. Now he stays on leading a terribly prosecuted war while refusing to accept responsibility for getting us into this mess. He is as guilty as the heads of the IDF who let Hamas grow in strength over decades.