Iranian MP: “We Won’t Settle For Anything Less Than Netanyahu’s Elimination”

Iranian Parliament member Mohammad Qasim Osmani on Monday threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In his speech, Osmani said: “Israel has crossed every possible limit of insolence by spilling the blood of an honored guest in Tehran.”

“Iran will choose the right moment to avenge the death of Haniyeh. We won’t settle for anything less than the elimination of Netanyahu.”

Secretary of State Tony Blinken told his G7 counterparts on Sunday that Iran and Hezbollah could attack Israel as early as Monday.

Iran on Monday issued a NOTAM notice (Notice to Air Missions), alerting aircraft pilots in the center, west, and northwest of the country to change their routes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)