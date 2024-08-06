Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Only 48 Out Of 900 Chareidim Who Received Draft Orders Reported To IDF Induction Centers


Only about 48 Chareidim reported to induction centers on Monday out of 900 who received initial draft orders and were required to register at the centers.

An IDF official told Kan News that more Chareidim would have registered but were deterred by the protesters outside the center. However, the vast majority of Chareidim did not report due to the instructions of their Roshei Yeshivos and Gedolei HaDor to ignore the orders.

Extremists held another protest on Tuesday outside induction centers.

The IDF stated that anyone who does not report for the initial draft order after two summons will be categorized as a deserter, with the resulting criminal ramifications.

MK Yuli Edelstein, the chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, commented on the failure: “The sending of the draft orders in a hasty, arrogant, and unilateral manner not only caused a resounding failure but led to the opposite result.”

“The Supreme Court and the Defense Ministry operated in a method of ‘send and forget about it’ – and here is the result. Now everyone understands that there’s only one way to bring about a historical correction, one that will unite society and introduce a necessary fighting force into the IDF. Only a conscription law reached in a balanced, responsible, and thorough manner will result in Chareidi recruitment. Any other gimmick – will join 76 years of failure.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



