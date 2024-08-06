IDF Prohibits Crowds At The Ari Hakadosh’s Kever On His Yahrtzeit

In a move necessitated by heightened security concerns, the IDF Home Front Command has announced the cancellation of the annual pilgrimage to the kever of the Ari Hakadosh, Rav Yitzchak ben Shlomo Luria Ashkenazi, in Tzfas.

The yahrtzeit, which is on 5 Av (this Friday), has been called off following a reassessment of the situation and in consultation with relevant authorities.

Despite this precautionary measure, the IDF has emphasized that there are no changes to the existing guidelines for Israeli civilians, who are urged to remain vigilant amidst anticipation of a potential attack by Hezbollah and Iranian forces.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)