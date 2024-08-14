ABJECT FAILURE: Just 12 Out Of 90 Charedim Summoned To IDF Induction Centers Showed Up Today

Only 12 out of 90 summoned Charedi men reported to induction centers today to begin the screening process for military enlistment, according to the IDF.

The IDF said that those who failed to appear will be summoned again, and repeated non-compliance will result in being considered a deserter, potentially leading to arrest.

This development comes as the IDF is sending draft orders to approximately 3,000 Charedi men, following a High Court ruling that abolished the legal exemption for yeshiva students from military service.

Earlier in the day, Charedi protesters gathered outside a recruitment base, leading to 12 arrests as the demonstration turned violent.

