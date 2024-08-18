Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
POSSIBLE TERROR: Police Investigating Blast In Tel Aviv That Killed 1 Person


A deadly explosion rocked Lod Street in Tel Aviv today as a man driving a truck was killed in a blast, according to police. Officers responded to the scene and are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Magen David Adom medics arrived to find a man in his 50s lying lifeless beside the burning vehicle and were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

Initially, police sources told Hebrew media that the motive behind the explosion was likely criminal rather than terror-related. However, authorities now say they are investigating all possible motives.

In a new development, Haaretz reports that the Shin Bet security agency has joined the investigation, suggesting that officials are also considering the possibility of terrorism as a factor in the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



