Several Injured, 1 Critically, In Hezbollah Barrage On Northern Israel

A number of Israelis were injured early Monday morning in a Hezbollah rocket and drone barrage at the Galil.

Drone infiltration alerts sounded across the Galil, including in Nahariya.

According to initial reports, at least three drones scored a direct hit on the Ya’ara moshav in the western Galil, causing a fire to break out and injuring multiple people, one critically.

The IDF stated: “Following drone infiltration sirens that sounded a short while ago in the western Galilee, several suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon. Air Defense forces successfully intercepted some of the targets, and others fell in the Ya’ara area.”

At the same time, about ten rockets were fired at the Upper Galil. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)