IDF Continues Intel-Driven Operations In Gaza, Eliminates Dozens Of Terrorists

IDF troops are conducting ongoing, intelligence-driven operations in the Gaza Strip, targeting terrorist infrastructure and personnel. In the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, troops have eliminated dozens of armed terrorists, dismantled significant terrorist infrastructure, and seized large quantities of weaponry, including explosives, grenades, and AK-47s.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops have also eliminated dozens of terrorists, conducted targeted raids on terror targets, and located and dismantled military compounds. In cooperation with the Israeli Air Force (IAF), troops have identified and eliminated terrorists operating in areas from which rockets have been launched at southern Israeli communities.

In central Gaza, IDF troops have struck military structures used by Hamas to conduct terror attacks against Israeli forces. Over the past day, the IAF has struck approximately 30 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, armed terrorists, launch sites, tunnel shafts, and an observation post.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)