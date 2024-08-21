מי כעמך ישראל: Volunteers Search For 14 Hours For Toddler’s Lost Cochlear Implant

Volunteers searched for hours into the night on Monday evening after the external device of a toddler’s costly cochlear implant got lost during her family’s visit to the Magic Kass amusement park in Ma’ale Adumim.

The toddler has no hearing without the implant, which is worth about NIS 40,000 [almost $11,000]. The family posted a desperate plea for help to the public via Whatsapp. “We turned the place over and couldn’t find it,” the parents wrote. “Maybe someone found it, and it didn’t bring it to the lost and found. Pass it on, maybe we’ll have a neis.”

Others spread the request on social media and many residents of Ma’ale Adumim along with Yedidim volunteers streamed to the area, despite the hot weather.

Volunteers began searching the area on Monday evening, continuing until 3 a.m. and then resumed the search on Tuesday morning until the implant was found in the late afternoon.

After volunteers viewed hours of footage from security cameras, it was discovered that the device had fallen off and was accidentally thrown into a large garbage compactor by the cleaning crew.

The volunteers helped carry out the complex process of emptying the compactor and then searching its contents. The device was finally found by Yishai Attia, a Yedidim motorcycle unit volunteer and manager of the Jerusalem hotline.

In the video below, the father thanks the volunteers:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)