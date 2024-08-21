Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant Visits the Philadelphi Route

This morning (Wednesday, 21.08.24) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant entered the Gaza Strip together with troops from the IDF’s Division 162, which are deployed to the Rafah area and the Philadelphi route.

Minister Gallant held an operational situation assessment together with senior IDF officials. He was briefed on the operational activity that enabled the defeat of the [Hamas] Rafah division and the destruction of over 150 tunnels in the area. Minister Gallant instructed the forces to concentrate efforts in the coming period on completing the destruction of remaining tunnels.

Excerpts from the Minister’s remarks:

“[Referring to the troops] I came here first and foremost to express my appreciation. The Rafah brigade was defeated by the IDF’s Division 162.”

“Out of the 150 tunnels that were destroyed, around 100 tunnels are in fact trenches dug using engineering tools above ground, and then covered with a meter or two of dirt.”

“I gave an immediate directive to the IDF to destroy remaining tunnels. It is critical to remember the goals of the war and to achieve them – regarding Hamas, regarding the hostages [held by Hamas], and we also understand why we are looking toward the north.”