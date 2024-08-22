EXECUTED BY HAMAS: Hostage Bodies Recovered By IDF Found With Bullet Holes In Them

Bullets have been found in the bodies of some hostages recovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza last week. This discovery has led the IDF to assess that the hostages were likely murdered by Hamas while in captivity. While the reports do not specify which hostages were shot, the mother of Yagev Buchshtav confirmed to Kan radio that her son was among those found with bullet wounds.

The recovered hostages, whose bodies were brought back from Khan Younis, include Buchshtav, 35, Alex Dancyg, 75, Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, Nadav Popplewell, 51, and Avraham Munder, 78.

Chaim Peri, z’l, 79, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. He was a father of five and grandfather of 13. His wife survived the massacre.

Yagev Buchshtav, z’l, 34, was abducted from Kibbutz Nirim on October 7, along with his wife, Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, who was released in November.

Nadav Popplewell, z’l, 51, was abducted from Kibbutz Nirim along with his mother Channah Peri, who was released in November. His brother Roi Popplewell, H’yd, 54, was murdered on October 7.

Yoram Metzger, z’l, 80, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 along with his wife Tami, who was released in November. He was a father of three and grandfather of seven.

Alex Dancyg, z’l, 75, a world-renowned historian and Holocaust educator, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. He was born in Warsaw to Holocaust survivors and made aliyah with his parents in 1957. He dedicated his life to Holocaust education, including leading trips to Poland and teaching Yad Vashem guides.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)