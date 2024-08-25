Everkleen Paves The Way For Hatzolah of Central Jersey’s Emergency Response

Hatzolah of Central Jersey thanked Mr. Moshe Dahari, the owner of Everkleen, who has given selflessly to assist Hatzolah’s emergency responses.

For several years, Mr. Dahari has been graciously allowing Hatzolah to park one of our ambulances in Everkleen’s gravel lot free of charge, providing us with a key strategic location that enabled ambulances to rapidly respond to patients in Toms River and the southern Lakewood area.

Recently, when Mr. Dahari learned that parking on gravel could damage the tires and underside of the ambulance, he took the extraordinary measure of paving and striping the parking lot—all at his own expense. This remarkable gesture ensures that Hatzolah can continue to use this important location without worrying about wear and tear on our emergency vehicles, keeping our operations running smoothly and efficiently.

“Hatzolah is deeply grateful to Mr. Dahari for his incredible support,” said Meilech Esterzohn, CEO of Hatzolah of Central Jersey. “His willingness to go above and beyond—first by offering us a prime location and now by upgrading the parking lot—ensures that we can continue to provide the best possible care to those in need.”

We also want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to dedicated Hatzolah volunteer Moshe Kupferstein, who was instrumental in making this happen. His commitment and efforts exemplify the spirit of teamwork and community service that Hatzolah stands for.

With more than 150 square miles of coverage, Hatzolah of Central Jersey continues to strategically position ambulances to serve our growing community effectively. Thanks to supporters like Mr. Dahari and the dedication of our volunteers, we are able to expand and improve our operations and will be introducing additional ambulances in new locations in the near future.