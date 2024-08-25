TERROR: 2 Terrorists Neutralized During Failed Attempted Ramming Attack In Ariel

Two terrorists were neutralized by IDF forces on Sunday afternoon after attempting to carry out a ramming attack near the Ariel Junction in Samaria. The IDF says that the two terrorists in a vehicle arrived from the direction of the Tapu’ah Junction to the entrance of Ariel and accelerated in the opposite direction of traffic. Their vehicle collided with other vehicles and attempted to ram IDF soldiers operating in the area.

One person was lightly wounded in the incident and received medical treatment from a Magen David Adom (MDA) team. An initial investigation confirmed that at least one of the terrorists was eliminated.

The soldiers eliminated the terrorists and located a military vest and ammunition in the vehicle.

As a result of the ramming attack, an IDF soldier was lightly injured and was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

IDF soldiers are deployed in the area and are conducting searches.

The incident occurred exactly one week after a terrorist murdered Gideon Peri, a resident of Kedumim, in a brutal attack in the Baron Industrial Area. Peri succumbed to his injuries at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

