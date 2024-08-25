Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY’D: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed in Gaza City; Another Seriously Injured


The IDF has reported the death of a reserve soldier during clashes in Gaza City earlier today. The fallen soldier has been identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut HY’D, 36, of Ashdod, who served in the Jerusalem Brigade’s 9207th Battalion.

Another soldier was seriously injured in the same incident.

Preliminary findings from the IDF indicate that the soldiers were struck by an explosive device planted on a road in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

