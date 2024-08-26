WATCH: IDF Destroys Launcher Used To Fire Rocket At Rishon L’Tzion On Sunday

The Hamas terror organization launched a long-range rocket from Khan Younis at Rishon L’Tzion on Sunday evening, triggering sirens, the first time since January that a siren was heard in the area.

The rocket exploded in an open area and Baruch Hashem did not cause injuries or property damage. Hamas later took responsiblity for the launch, claiming that it attacked Tel Aviv.

One woman was lightly injured from a fall as she was running for shelter and was treated at the scene by MDA paramedics.

On Sunday morning, the IDF carried out an airstrike, destroying the launcher and a Hamas terror base nearby. Secondary explosions were heard after the attack on the launcher, indicating the presence of additional rockets in the launcher.

The IDF said on Sunday morning that IDF forces in the Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah area eliminated dozens of terrorists in the past day. Additionally, forces in southern and central Gaza killed dozens of terrorists in Rafah and in the Netzarim Corridor.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)