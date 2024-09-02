3 Of The 6 Recently Murdered Hamas Hostages Were Set To Be Released In Hostage Deal

A partial photo of a leaked document published by Hebrew newspaper Yediot Acharonot appears to show that hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, and Eden Yerushalmi were listed for release in the first phase of a potential ceasefire-hostage deal with Hamas.

The seven-page document, finalized on July 27, was conveyed to US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators and includes a list of “humanitarian hostages” held in Gaza, with the three murdered hostages’ names listed under “Annex 2.”

The document reveals changes to Israel’s original hostage-ceasefire proposal from May, demanded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas agreed to most terms. Unnamed Israeli sources claim these changes sabotaged the deal’s prospects.

