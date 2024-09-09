Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
JetBlue Apologizes After Israel Is Labeled “Palestinian Territories” In Onboard Maps


JetBlue announced that it will change its onboard maps on all carriers to comply with U.S. guidelines for the Middle East, after facing public outrage over labeling Israel as “Palestinian Territories”.

In a statement to Ynet, JetBlue apologized for the error and assured that no one on the team was involved in drawing or labeling the map. The company explained that the map app was provided by a third-party company and that they were not previously aware of the issue.

JetBlue says it has decided to switch to a new map vendor and has asked the current vendor to adjust the onboard map to align with the U.S. government’s map guidance for the region. The changes will be made as quickly as the technology allows.

This incident is not the first time JetBlue has faced accusations of anti-Israel bias. In April, a Jewish passenger was removed from a flight after complaining about a flight attendant wearing a “Free Palestine” pin on his uniform. JetBlue apologized at the time and announced a policy change.

