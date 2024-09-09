Likud MK: “We’ll Be At War With Lebanon In A Matter Of Days”

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi, a member of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said in an interview on Monday morning that Israel will become embroiled in a war with Lebanon “in a matter of days.”

“It’s just a matter of days before something develops,” Vaturi told Kan News. “Dahiyeh [Beirut suburb] will look like Gaza. There’s no other way. Prime Minister Netanyahu has the same opinion and that’s why it’s something that will unfold in the coming days,”

He noted that Netanyahu briefed military officials on Sunday, telling them: “We have to finish this story. Iran’s strongest proxy in the north is Hezbollah in Lebanon and it’s time to deal with it.”

Vaturi continued by describing the military solution to defeat Hezbollah. “We need to direct most of our forces to the north – with airstrikes like we saw in the previous preemptive attack and not stop for a few days, at least four to five days, and then a ground entry of IDF forces.”

“I think the time has come to deal with the north. We can’t just stand by and watch ourselves lose the north. We will make a decision. Hezbollah isn’t willing to budge from the border so we need to tackle this with intense warfare. We’re out of patience.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)