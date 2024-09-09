Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
2 IDF Soldiers Lightly Injured In Hezbollah Attack On Northern Israel


Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in a Hezbollah drone attack near Shlomi on Monday.

The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

In response to the attack, the IDF carried out airstrikes on a number of Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah launched suicide drones at northern Israel, one of which hit a high-rise apartment building in Nahariya, only several buildings away from a kindergarten. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries but two apartments were badly damaged.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



