2 IDF Soldiers Lightly Injured In Hezbollah Attack On Northern Israel

Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in a Hezbollah drone attack near Shlomi on Monday.

The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

In response to the attack, the IDF carried out airstrikes on a number of Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah launched suicide drones at northern Israel, one of which hit a high-rise apartment building in Nahariya, only several buildings away from a kindergarten. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries but two apartments were badly damaged.

