ON THE ROPES: IDF Reveals Hamas Document Outlining The Terror Group’s Desperate Circumstances

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has revealed a document, allegedly written by Rafa’a Salameh, the former commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, which provides an inside look into the current struggles of the terror group. The document, reportedly addressed to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his brother Muhammad, outlines the “difficult situation” facing Hamas.

In the letter, Salameh paints a bleak picture of the group’s depleting resources and manpower. “We maintain the remaining weapons and equipment, as we have lost 90-95% of our rocket capabilities; and we have lost some 60% of our personal weapons; we have lost at least 65-70% of our anti-tank launchers and rockets, and most importantly that we have lost at least 50% of our fighters between those who are martyred and wounded, and now we are left with 25%,” the document states, according to excerpts translated and provided by the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Salameh goes on to highlight the declining morale among Hamas fighters, noting that the remaining members of the group are mentally and physically worn down. “The last 25% of our people have reached a situation where the people do not tolerate them anymore, broken on a mental or physical level,” he wrote.

Gallant emphasized that the document showcases the immense challenges Hamas is currently facing. “This is a real hardship that affects Hamas and affects the most senior commanders,” he said.

He also pointed out that Salameh, who was killed in an IDF strike in July, had been desperately seeking assistance from the Sinwar brothers. “He cries out for the help of the Sinwar brothers, but of course, they cannot save him,” Gallant remarked. He added, “Why? Because we are continuing the effort that started in October and continues step by step… and reaches all senior Hamas officials. He wrote this to the Sinwar brothers, we will get to them as well.”

