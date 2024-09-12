IDF Eliminates One Of Noa Marciano’s Captors In Gaza

The IDF and Shin Bet announced on Wednesday evening that two terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre were eliminated in a joint operation in Gaza last week.

One of the slain terrorists was Abdallah Abu Reala, a Hamas terrorist who was involved in the abduction of Cpl. Noa Mariciano, H”yd, who was later murdered in cold-blood by a “doctor” in Shifa Hospital.

Reala was also involved in carrying out attacks against IDF troops in Gaza throughout the war.

In a separate operation, another Israeli airstrike killed Ayman Abu Alhayani, a Nukhba terrorist who was involved in the October 7 attack near the Erez crossing

Another one of Marciano’s captors was killed in an IDF strike in May.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)