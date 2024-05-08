Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
REVEALED: Doctor in Shifa Hospital Murdered Noa Marciano, H’yd


The parents of IDF soldier Noa Marciano, H’yd, who was taken captive on October 7th and later murdered in Shifa Hospital, revealed on Wednesday that a doctor who worked at the hospital was the one who murdered their daughter.

Hamas claimed that Marciano, 19, was killed in an IDF airstrike but the IDF found forensic evidence that showed that she sustained a non-fatal injury in an airstrike. She was then brought to Shifa Hospital, where she was murdered.

The IDF recovered her body from the hospital in November.

Her parents revealed the fact that it was a doctor who murdered her in an interview with Channel 12 News on Wednesday.

When the IDF revealed that she had been killed by Hamas in the hospital, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: “The hospital, a place meant to sanctify the value of life, was used by Hamas for murder.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



