UN Chief: Netanyahu Has Ignored My Calls Since October 7

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a comprehensive interview with Reuters, revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the Hamas attack on October 7 of last year, noting that the prime minister has been avoiding his calls.

The two last saw each other in person during the UN General Assembly’s annual gathering in September. Guterres expressed openness to meeting again this month if Netanyahu initiates it.

“I have not talked to him because he didn’t pick up my phone calls, but I have no reason not to speak with him,” Guterres said. “So if he comes to New York and he asks to see me, I will be very glad to see him.”

