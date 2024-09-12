Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

UN Chief: Netanyahu Has Ignored My Calls Since October 7


United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a comprehensive interview with Reuters, revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the Hamas attack on October 7 of last year, noting that the prime minister has been avoiding his calls.

The two last saw each other in person during the UN General Assembly’s annual gathering in September. Guterres expressed openness to meeting again this month if Netanyahu initiates it.

“I have not talked to him because he didn’t pick up my phone calls, but I have no reason not to speak with him,” Guterres said. “So if he comes to New York and he asks to see me, I will be very glad to see him.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Jewish Tech Billionaire Pulls Off First Private Spacewalk High Above Earth

ENDORSEMENT? Joe Biden Dons “Trump 2024” Hat, Poses With Kids In Pro-Trump Shirts

BLOODY WINDFALL: Hamas Has Made At Least $500 Million From “Humanitarian Aid” Shipped Into Gaza

DRAMA IN SYRIA: IDF Commandos Rappelled From Helicopters, Captured Iranian Officers

IDF Eliminates One Of Noa Marciano’s Captors In Gaza

ON THE ROPES: IDF Reveals Hamas Document Outlining The Terror Group’s Desperate Circumstances

MAILBAG: In The Wake Of Tragedy, Did We Miss The Opportunity For Real Change?

WATCH: US Ambassador Lew Visits Harav Dov Landau To Discuss Tensions Surrounding Har Habayis Visits

ISIS Supporter Who Planned To “Slaughter Jews” In NY Was In Canada On A Student Visa

HY”D: Adopted Son Of Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman Killed While Fighting Against Russia

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network