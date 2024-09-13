Man Wearing Palestinian Pin Shot In Stomach After Charging Pro-Israel Protesters In Newton, Massachusetts

A man wearing a Palestinian pin was shot in the stomach after charging at pro-Israel demonstrators in Newton on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a small protest where about 10 individuals waved Israeli and American flags.

According to footage shared by The Daily Wire, the assailant stood across the street, accusing the group of “defending genocide” and giving them the middle finger. He then charged across the street and tackled Scott Hayes, a 47-year-old Iraq War veteran, leading to a physical altercation.

During the scuffle, Hayes, who was legally carrying a firearm, shot the man in the stomach. Following the incident, a second video shows Hayes providing medical treatment to the attacker, who is reportedly suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite his legal possession of the gun, Hayes is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan told The Daily Wire. The investigation is ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)