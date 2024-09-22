IS SINWAR DEAD? IDF Probing If Hamas Leader Was Eliminated In Recent Airstrikes

Israel is currently investigating reports suggesting that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may be dead, following intelligence that emerged during recent military operations in Gaza. While the possibility is considered highly unlikely, military intelligence is pursuing all leads, according to Israeli journalist Ben Caspit.

The Walla news site reports that the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, has rejected the notion that Sinwar is dead, maintaining that he is still alive. Caspit noted that a source close to the matter explained, “There have also been times in the past when he disappeared, and we thought he was dead, but then he reappeared.”

The investigation is based on claims that Sinwar may have been killed during Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes in Gaza, but conclusive evidence is yet to be found.

In response to the report, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid posted on X, quoting officials with direct knowledge of the situation who said that Jerusalem does not have intelligence supporting the theory of Sinwar’s death.

“It is all hopes and guesses which are based on the fact that Sinwar has been incommunicado in recent weeks,” Ravid quoted one Israeli official.

